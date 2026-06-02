又中又英 | Cool my heels | 褚簡寧

It is likely that when I next visit Hong Kong, I will have to cool my heels after arranging an Uber ride. To cool your heels means to wait for a long time. People who use Uber during rush hour should bear in mind that having to wait is on the cards. If something is on the cards, it means it's likely to happen. People who use ride hailing services can expect to cool their heels because the government has decided to issue only 10000 permits for such services. Ride hailing platforms will have to prove they qualify and then compete for the 10000 permits.



It is likely the government decided to issue just 10000 permits out of an abundance of caution to avoid hurting the livelihood of taxi drivers. The expression "an abundance of caution" means being very careful to avoid a risk even if the risk is small. I think many Hong Kong people believe the government is being too careful. Taxi drivers have complained that even 10,000 permits are too many. They say the cap should be between 3,500 to 5000 permits. Uber has warned that just 10,000 permits will mean higher fares and longer waiting times for users.



Hong Kong is known for its free and open market. Businesses compete for market share. It is up to consumers to decide which services they prefer. Instead of limiting the number of permits to just 10,000 when Hong Kong has 18,163 taxis, the government should at least allow ride hailing services to compete with taxis on an equal footing and leave it up to consumers to decide what they prefer.



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我下次來香港，預約了Uber服務之後，很有可能得 cool my heels－－to cool your heels即是等很長的時間。那些在繁忙時間用Uber的人應該要記住，等待是on the cards。若某事情是on the cards，意即它很有可能會發生。用網約車的人可以預期自己得久等（cool their heels）了，因為政府已經決定，僅僅發出一萬個牌照予這些服務。網約車平台需要證明自己合資格，再爭奪那一萬個牌照配額。



政府決定僅簽發10000個牌照，很有可能是出於 an abundance of caution，避免損害的士司機的生計。習語 an abundance of caution意思是非常謹慎、格外小心地以防萬一，即使那風險極低。我相信許多香港人覺得，政府是過分小心了。的士司機已投訴，即使只得一萬個牌照也是太多，他們說牌照上限應該在3500至5000個之間。Uber已經警告，僅僅一萬個牌照，意味着用戶要付的車費更高，等待時間亦更長。



香港出名有着自由開放的市場，各商戶都為市場佔有率去競爭。消費者要選哪一個服務，取決於他們自己的決定。當香港有18163部的士時，與其限制網約車牌照至10000個，政府至少更應容許網約車服務在平等的基礎上與的士競爭，然後留待消費者去決定他們想要哪一種服務。



[email protected]

Michael Chugani褚簡寧

中譯：七刻

