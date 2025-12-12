又中又英 - Violence Movies | 褚簡寧

American filmmaker and actor Quentin Tarantino is known for using violence in his movies. His 2015 movie The Hateful Eight and his 2003 movie Kill Bill: Vol 1 are considered among his most violent movies. I have seen The Hateful Eight but not Kill Bill: Vol 1 and Kill Bill: Vol 2. Many people consider movies that use over the top violence difficult to watch. I also feel uncomfortable watching movies that use over the top violence. The expression “over the top” means too extreme or too much of something, such as Christmas decorations.

I like watching movies about Jesus Christ during the Christmas season, but one such movie I watched some time back made me very uncomfortable. It was the 2004 movie The Passion of the Christ directed by Mel Gibson. The violent whippings of Christ hours before his crucifixion and the nailing of Christ to the cross were too gory for me. If a movie is too gory, it means it shows too much blood and violence. I recently came across a 1992 movie written and directed by Tarantino called Reservoir Dogs. He is also one of the stars in the movie.

The movie, about a failed robbery by a group of gangsters, shows one of the gangsters cutting off the ear of a tied-up policeman. It disgusted me. The movie ended with a Mexican standoff, which means a situation where no one can win. One angry gangster pointed his gun at the gang’s boss. The son of the boss then pointed his gun at the angry gangster. This meant all three had guns pointed at them. They all tried to fire first when no one backed down. But all three were killed in the Mexican standoff.

＊＊＊＊＊＊

美國導演與演員昆頓．塔倫天奴以在電影中使用暴力而為人所熟知。他2015年的電影《冰天血地8惡人》以及2003年《標殺令》第一集，都被視為他最暴力的電影之二。我看過《冰天血地8惡人》，但就沒看過《標殺令》一二集。許多人認為，那些運用暴力到過了火（over the top）的電影，難以觀賞。要去看那些暴力過了頭（over the top）的電影，我也感到不舒服。習語over the top是指某事做得太極端、過分，又或用得太多了，例如聖誕裝飾。

我喜愛在聖誕節日期間觀看關於耶穌的電影，然而有一齣這樣的電影，我好些年前看，卻令我非常不舒服。那就是2004年由米路吉遜執導的《受難曲》。在基督釘十架前幾小時對其殘暴的鞭打，以及將基督釘在十架上，對我來說都是too gory——若一套電影是too gory，意即它有太多暴力血腥的鏡頭。我最近就遇上1992年塔倫天奴編劇和執導的電影《落水狗》。他也是電影的其中一個主演。

電影是關於一群歹徒搶劫失敗，當中有一幕是那群劫匪割掉一個被綁警員的耳朵。那令我感到惡心。電影最後以一場Mexican standoff結尾，意即一個無人勝出的僵持局面。一個憤怒的黑幫成員用槍指向黑幫老大，老大的兒子繼而指向那憤怒的黑幫成員。這就意味着3個人都有槍指向他們。他們全都嘗試首先開槍，而無人認輸。最終在這場僵局（Mexican standoff）中3人都被殺了。

Michael Chugani褚簡寧

中譯：七刻