Copyright © 2025 SingTao Ltd.All rights reserved.

又中又英 | Lingering memories | 褚簡寧

又中又英
又中又英
Michael Chugani 褚簡寧
21分鐘前
閱讀更多
生活 專欄
內容

　　Most memories are short-lived in today's busy world. If something is short-lived, it means it only lasts for a short time. It is normal for people to forget what they did a few days or a few weeks ago. But people often have lingering memories of past events that deeply affected their lives. About six years have passed since the Covid pandemic, which killed millions globally. Many Hongkongers still have lingering memories of shutdowns. The word "lingering" means lasting for a long time. Lingering memories are memories that people don't easily forget.

　　The tragic Wang Fuk Court fire, which killed at least 160 people, was Hong Kong’s worst fire in more than seven decades. It traumatized not only those affected but the whole of Hong Kong. If people are traumatized, it means they are severely shocked in a way that causes lasting emotional pain. Memories of this traumatic tragedy will not be short-lived. They will linger in our collective memory for a very long time. It will be almost impossible for those whose family members died in the fire to erase this tragedy from their memories.

　　It is normal for people to be emotionally affected when a close family member, such as a parent, dies. There is a saying that time heals. It is human nature for people to deal with the death and get on with their lives as time passes. That will be much harder for those who have lost family members in the Wang Fuk Court fire because of the tragic and unnatural way they died. All we can hope as Hongkongers is for them to eventually find closure. To find closure means eventually finding a sense of peace that allows people to finally accept something and move forward.

＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊

　　在今天忙碌的世界中，大部分的記憶都是short-lived－－若某事物是short-lived，意即它只存在很短的時間。人們會忘掉幾日前或幾個星期前的事情是很正常的。然而，人們對於一些影響自己人生至深的往事，則常有揮之不去的記憶（lingering memories）。自新冠肺炎世紀大疫症首次爆發，奪去全球數以百萬人的生命，至今已過了差不多6年。許多香港人對於封關的記憶仍然縈繞不去（lingering memories）。Lingering解作持續很長一段時間，lingering memories則是指人們不會輕易忘掉那些記憶。

　　悲慘的宏福苑大火，導致至少160人喪生，是香港超過70年來最嚴重的大火。它不單traumatized受影響的人，更是整個香港。若人們是 traumatized，意即他們極為震驚，以至帶來長久的精神損傷。這種痛苦（traumatic）慘劇的記憶，並不是短暫的（short-lived），它們會在我們集體記憶中留存（linger）。而那些有家人在大火中喪生的，要從記憶中抹除這次慘劇，更是幾近不可能的。

　　當有一個至親的家人如父母逝世，人們受情緒影響是很正常的。有俗語說，時間會治癒一切。當時間流逝，人們能應對死亡，繼續生活，這是人性使然。但這對於那些在宏福苑大火中失去家人的就難很多，這是因為他們悲慘和非自然的死亡方式。我們身為香港人對他們所能期盼的，是他們最終能find closure－－to find closure是指最終能找得平靜之感，讓人最後得以安然接受某事情，繼續向前走。

[email protected]
Michael Chugani褚簡寧
中譯：七刻

最Hit
元朗大寶冰室肉餅飯驚變流量密碼！Threads洗版潮文食評有原因？客人激增店主女兒現身：老豆完全招架唔到
元朗大寶冰室肉餅飯驚變流量密碼！Threads洗版潮文食評有原因？客人激增店主女兒現身：老豆完全招架唔到
飲食
8小時前
連鎖酒樓12月長者優惠！早茶點心孖寶$20.8 星期一至日適用
連鎖酒樓12月長者優惠！早茶點心孖寶$20.8 星期一至日適用
飲食
11小時前
許紹雄真正死因首曝光 癌細胞擴散至肺部加感染致命 龍嬿而揭亡夫未留遺言：他沒想到走那麼快
許紹雄真正死因首曝光 癌細胞擴散至肺部加感染致命 龍嬿而揭亡夫未留遺言：他沒想到走那麼快
影視圈
8小時前
有消費者聲稱在深圳山姆買入的麻薯內有活老鼠。小紅書
深圳山姆購熱賣麻薯驚現活老鼠 官方：商品取貨點周邊蟲害侵入
即時中國
5小時前
馬鞍山$84霸王餐照出兩種人格！收據已付錢老闆仍全網追數 真相竟藏大洋蔥｜Juicy叮
馬鞍山$84霸王餐照出兩種人格！收據已付錢老闆仍全網追數 真相竟藏大洋蔥｜Juicy叮
時事熱話
15小時前
$121/位起歎尖沙咀星級酒店自助餐！任食鮑魚/波士頓龍蝦/聖誕甜品 另設長者買一送一
$121/位起歎尖沙咀星級酒店自助餐！任食鮑魚/波士頓龍蝦/聖誕甜品 另設長者買一送一
飲食
8小時前
前港姐「清純張栢芝」千萬豪宅曝光 32歲坐擁三物業 曾遭背叛怒撇星二代
前港姐「清純張栢芝」千萬豪宅曝光 32歲坐擁三物業 曾遭背叛怒撇星二代
影視圈
2025-12-08 10:00 HKT
02:31
大埔宏福苑五級火｜警發現疑似人骨 增至160人死亡 仍有6人失聯
突發
8小時前
49歲昔日男神罹甲狀腺癌兩度割腫瘤 半年花7位數治療：整個世界都崩塌了
49歲昔日男神罹甲狀腺癌兩度割腫瘤 半年花7位數治療：整個世界都崩塌了
影視圈
5小時前
連鎖快餐店午市套餐優惠 雙餸飯$39連飲品 $6起加配叉燒/雞髀
連鎖快餐店午市套餐優惠 雙餸飯$39連飲品 $6起加配叉燒/雞髀
飲食
8小時前
更多文章
又中又英 | A flock flying together | 褚簡寧
　　Politics divide but tragedies unite. This is a troubling reality. The September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks against the US killed almost 3,000. A politically divided America united to grieve and figh
2025-12-05 02:00 HKT
又中又英