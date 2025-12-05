又中又英 | A flock flying together | 褚簡寧

Politics divide but tragedies unite. This is a troubling reality. The September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks against the US killed almost 3,000. A politically divided America united to grieve and fight terrorism. Hong Kong has seen its share of political divisions but the tragic Wang Fuk Court estate fire in Tai Po has united the city like never before. Hong Kong people became a flock flying together in grief as they tried to absorb the horrific extent of the fire, which has killed at least 159 people. To be a flock flying together means to move forward in unity.



It is hard to move forward when the tragedy is still fresh in the minds of Hongkongers. They tried by seeking solace, with thousands lining up to put flowers outside the burnt buildings. They sought solace by donating money to help the fire victims. To seek solace means to search for comfort during a time of sadness. Generous donations by ordinary Hongkongers, together with contributions by corporations and the government, have raised about $2.8 billion. As the fire raged across seven Wang Fuk Court buildings, some trapped inside became heroes.



A domestic helper from the Philippines used her body to cover a baby, saving the child's life. The helper is now in a hospital ICU. A woman in one burning building went from door to door warning people to escape. Her heroism saved four people and a dog, but she became trapped and died. Heroic firefighters rescued many from the burning buildings. One firefighter sadly died. Hong Kong people need to be pillars of strength as the city tries to heal. Pillars of strength means each person adding strength to the group.



＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊



政治令人分化，但悲劇令人團結，這是個教人苦惱的現實。2001年9月11日針對美國的恐怖襲擊，殺死近3000人。在政治上分化的美國團結起來，一起哀痛和打擊恐怖主義。香港也經歷過政治分化，但悲慘的大埔宏福苑大火，將整個城市前所未有地團結起來。這場大火已令至少159人喪生，香港人也在悲痛中聚在一起（a flock flying together），嘗試承受這場大火的可怕。To be a flock flying together是指聯合起來，結隊向前行。



但當慘劇在香港人腦海中記憶猶新之際，是很難向前行的。他們有數以千計的人排隊在燒毀的大廈外部範圍獻花，嘗試在當中尋求慰藉（seeking solace）；亦有人尋求慰藉（sought solace）的方法，是透過捐款協助災民。To seek solace是指在哀傷的時刻中，尋找一些安慰。香港普通市民的慷慨捐款，連同企業和政府的捐款，已籌得約28億元善款。當大火在宏福苑7幢大樓間蔓延時，一些受困在內的人成為了英雄。



一位來自菲律賓的家傭，用自己的身軀覆蓋傭主的嬰孩，救了小孩一命，現在她正在醫院的深切治療部（ICU）。在一個着火的大廈中，一個女人逐家逐戶拍門警示鄰舍逃生，她英勇的行為救了4個人和一隻狗，但她自己卻被困，最終喪生。英勇的消防員在燃燒中的大廈裏救出許多人，更有一位消防員不幸殉職。當整個城市正在療傷時，香港人需要成為pillars of strength——pillars of strength是指每個人都成為群體中的力量支柱。



[email protected]

Michael Chugani褚簡寧

中譯：七刻